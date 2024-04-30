Durefishan Saleem trolled for wearing 'revealing dress' at awards

Lollywood star Durefishan Saleem continues to rake in accolades for her superhit soap opera 'Ishq Murshid' but recently an old clip of her went viral.
The 28-year-old is known for her diverse performances as she proved her mettle in acting with diverse roles.
With back-to-back hits, Pakistani starlet climbs each rung of the ladder of inevitable success. Despite her huge fan base, the actor was trolled as her old clip from Lux Style Awards went viral in which she flaunted her curves in an ivory gown.
Here's how people reacted
Durefishan Saleem made her debut with a supporting role in Hum TV's "Dil Ruba" in 2020 and has since appeared in several dramas, including Bharaas and Pardes.
Her impeccable performances in Khaei, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid garnered huge appraise.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
