Durefishan Saleem trolled for wearing 'revealing dress' at awards

Lollywood star Durefishan Saleem continues to rake in accolades for her superhit soap opera 'Ishq Murshid' but recently an old clip of her went viral.

The 28-year-old is known for her diverse performances as she proved her mettle in acting with diverse roles.

With back-to-back hits, Pakistani starlet climbs each rung of the ladder of inevitable success. Despite her huge fan base, the actor was trolled as her old clip from Lux Style Awards went viral in which she flaunted her curves in an ivory gown.

Here's how people reacted

Durefishan Saleem made her debut with a supporting role in Hum TV's "Dil Ruba" in 2020 and has since appeared in several dramas, including Bharaas and Pardes.

Her impeccable performances in Khaei, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid garnered huge appraise.