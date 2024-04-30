Indian actress Amrita Pandey's sudden death after cryptic post triggers speculations

MUMBAI – Indian Bhojpuri star Amrita Pandey was found dead at her residence under mysterious circumstances in Bhagalpur, Bihar, police said.
The untimely demise of a 27-year-old showbiz star left fans in shock. Police told media that Amrita was found dead in her house in Bhagalpur, a city located in East Indian state of Bihar.
Before her death, the actor shared a cryptic message online, saying her life was on two boats, and she made path easier by sinking her boat.
It was reported that the actor was facing depression due to career concerns, as she felt opportunities were lacking.
Two years back, she tied the knot with a Mumbai-based resident from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. She was seen enjoying a lively party with her husband and friends, appearing happy and carefree before her death..'
Local cops are investigating her death, and further proceedings are underway.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
