Indian actress Amrita Pandey's sudden death after cryptic post triggers speculations

12:19 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Indian actress Amrita Pandey's sudden death after cryptic post triggers speculations

MUMBAI – Indian Bhojpuri star Amrita Pandey was found dead at her residence under mysterious circumstances in Bhagalpur, Bihar, police said.

The untimely demise of a 27-year-old showbiz star left fans in shock. Police told media that Amrita was found dead in her house in Bhagalpur, a city located in East Indian state of Bihar.

Before her death, the actor shared a cryptic message online, saying her life was on two boats, and she made path easier by sinking her boat.

It was reported that the actor was facing depression due to career concerns, as she felt opportunities were lacking.

Two years back, she tied the knot with a Mumbai-based resident from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. She was seen enjoying a lively party with her husband and friends, appearing happy and carefree before her death..'

Local cops are investigating her death, and further proceedings are underway.

Another Indian actor commits suicide

