One dead, several injured as powerful blast rocks Karachi's generator market

KARACHI – One person died and several others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion, in a busy area in Sindh capital on Tuesday.

Reports in local media suggest that blast rocked New Chali generator market in port city, leaving one person dead and at least five others injured.

The dead and the injured were rushed to the nearby state run hospital for medico-legal process and first aid.

Reports in local media said the explosion occurred when a cylinder exploded in the generator market, leading to inferno. The force of the blast caused items from the shop to scatter onto the street.

This incident again highlights hazards of gas cylinders, which are prone to explosions due to factors like low-quality build and haphazard procedures during the refilling process.

