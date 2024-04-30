Accountability court acquits Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG contract case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital acquitted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a corruption reference related to LNG contract.
Accountability Judge Nasir Javed conducted hearing of the reference against Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor Azhar Maqbool and Abbasi’s lawyers appeared attended the hearing.
During the hearing, NAB informed the court that it has decided to withdraw the reference against the former premier and others.
While announcing verdict on the NAB plea, the accountability court acquitted Abbasi and others in the case.
Earlier in December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mitfah Ismail and nine other accused in liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) scandal.
The former PM is facing charges of corruption and awarding an LNG import contract at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer. As per the case, he had granted a tender worth Rs220 billion to a firm in which he himself was a shareholder.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.