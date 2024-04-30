Accountability court acquits Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG contract case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital acquitted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a corruption reference related to LNG contract.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed conducted hearing of the reference against Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor Azhar Maqbool and Abbasi’s lawyers appeared attended the hearing.

During the hearing, NAB informed the court that it has decided to withdraw the reference against the former premier and others.

While announcing verdict on the NAB plea, the accountability court acquitted Abbasi and others in the case.

Earlier in December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mitfah Ismail and nine other accused in liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) scandal.

The former PM is facing charges of corruption and awarding an LNG import contract at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer. As per the case, he had granted a tender worth Rs220 billion to a firm in which he himself was a shareholder.