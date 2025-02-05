Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Alizeh Shah’s new bold photoshoot goes viral; fans react

KARACHI – Lollywood star Alizeh Shah remained in the spotlight with her bold persona, as the actor is no stranger to making a statement, and this time, her new avatar certainly turned heads.

Known for her strong roles in Pakistani TV dramas, the 24-year-old stunned fans with her daring look, which she shared on social media. The latest pictures show white off-shoulder mini top paired with a white jacket, which barely covers her arms.

Shah’s sultry look was met with mix of admiration and criticism from her followers. Only a few fans cheered her look, while others seemed triggered. The photoshoot comes after a series of bold fashion choices by the actress, which have sparked debates about her transformation from a beloved star to a more controversial figure.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alizehshahofficial

Social media users are also expressing concern about the apparent pressure Alizeh may be facing in the industry, with some suggesting that her bold moves haven’t been enough to secure work in showbiz world.

While Alizeh’s personal style continues to evolve, her recent posts highlight the growing divide between her supporters and critics, leaving fans divided over her new image.

Saboor Aly's bold look in black takes wedding fashion to next level; See Pictures

