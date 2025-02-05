‘Starlink to start satellite internet services in Pakistan within six months’

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for tech giants, freelancers and tech-heads as highly anticipated Starlink satellite internet service is expected to launch in Pakistan within next six months in what is said to be a major upgrade for internet access across the country of 242 million, where traditional broadband services remain in dire straits.

National Assembly Standing Committee on IT & Telecom was informed that Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink is set to start services in Pakistan within the coming months. Parliamentary Secretary for IT and Telecom, Sabeen Ghauri, confirmed that Starlink applied for license in three years back but met with lack of basic regulatory framework at the time.

Sabeed was of view that the approval for the service might take a few more months. Meanwhile, PTA chief Hafeez Ur Rehman revealed that 90% of the talks between Starlink and the Space Regulatory Authority have been completed. Hafeez, the former militaryman, also revealed that another satellite company has also applied for a license alongside Starlink.

On the otherhand, NA committee members lamented delays in the process and called for expediting approval process. They also urged the federal government to take swift action to facilitate the service’s rollout.

For the unversed, Pakistan national telcom authority generated Rs1,700 billion while government has not invested in Pakistan’s telecom sector, unlike other nations which injected billions in connectivity infrastructure.

As Starlink’s potential launch nears, the committee’s call for quicker action is aimed at ensuring Pakistan capitalizes on the global shift toward satellite internet services.