New Zealand team arrives in Lahore for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy

LAHORE – New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Lahore ahead of the ODI tri-nation series and ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The BLACKCAPS face Pakistan in the opening game of the Tri Series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday February 8, before playing South Africa at the same venue on Monday February 10, followed by a potential final in Karachi on Friday February 14.

The New Zealand land team gets their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway in the opening match of the tournament against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

The South African team is expected to arrive in Lahore on Friday this week, with their first training session slated for Saturday.

A day earlier, the tickets for the tri-nation series involving hosts Pakistan along with New Zealand and South Africa went on sale.

The tickets will be available at an affordable pricing at Rs350. However, the weekend matches (Pakistan v New Zealand, 8 February at GSL) and (final, 14 February at NBS) will be available from Rs500.