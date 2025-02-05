Govt announces up to Rs1 million loan for youth seeking jobs abroad

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced expansion of the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme to individuals seeking employment abroad.

Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said those traveling abroad for employment will be provided loans of up to Rs1 million to assist with training, visa, travel expenses, and initial settlement costs.

The aim of this initiative is to provide better economic opportunities to young individuals and enable them to compete in the international job market.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan further stated that the Government of Pakistan is committed to providing maximum opportunities for the youth so they can improve their future and play a positive role in the country’s development.

On the other hand, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)said young individuals will now have the facility to obtain loans for laptops.

The objective of this initiative is to provide better educational and professional development opportunities to the youth so they can enhance their skills and actively contribute to national progress.

Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, stated that under this scheme, students aged 18 to 30 enrolled in Higher Education Commission (HEC)-approved institutions will be eligible to acquire loans for laptops, which will help fulfill their educational needs.

So far, more than 186 billion rupees in loans have been disbursed under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme, which is a testament to the success of this initiative and the confidence of the youth in it.

The government is considering introducing further reforms to expand this scheme, ensuring more benefits for the youth of the country. Through this initiative, not only will education and employment opportunities increase, but economic stability will also be promoted.