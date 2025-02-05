Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Chicken meat prices drop amid downward inflation trend

Lahores Chicken Prices Climb To Rs 600 Per Kg Details Inside

LAHORE – The price of chicken has significantly decreased in Lahore and Multan days after it increases significantly.

In Lahore, the price of chicken meat has dropped by Rs18 per kilogram, bringing the price of broiler meat to Rs577 per kilogram, compared to yesterday’s Rs595.

The price of live broiler chicken has decreased by Rs13, with the wholesale rate of live broiler chicken now at Rs384 per kilogram, and the retail rate at Rs398 per kilogram.

In Lahore, the price of eggs per dozen has increased by an additional Rs2, bringing the price to Rs231, up from Rs229.

In Multan, the price of live broiler chicken has decreased by 14 rupees, with the wholesale rate of live broiler chicken now at Rs372 per kilogram, and the retail rate at Rs386 per kilogram.

There has been no change in the price of eggs in Multan as the price per dozen remaining steady at 195 rupees.

Inflation rate has significantly declined to record 2.4 percent last month in nine years, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

It added that inflation rate came down from 4.1 percent in December last year. It said the inflation cooled down significantly from 28.34 percent in January 2024.

Our Correspondent

