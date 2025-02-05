Algeria leads UN Security Council with focus on Palestinian cause, and Middle East Peace

ISLAMABAD – Algeria steered United Nations Security Council toward peace with successful resolutions and global cooperation. The North African country took on pivotal role in global diplomacy by assuming the presidency of the UN body.

Under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria led Council through month of intense discussions, prioritizing issues such as the Palestinian cause, Middle Eastern and African conflicts, and global peace initiatives.

Algeria’s leadership was marked by a series of significant diplomatic achievements including 16 ministerial meetings focused on the Middle East and 9 on African issues, underscoring its dedication to fostering international cooperation. In total, 37 open meetings and closed consultations were held, with Algeria issuing three presidential statements and four resolutions. Remarkably, the country managed these discussions without exercising its veto power over the course of 75 hours of meetings.

One of the most notable accomplishments during Algeria’s presidency was the successful passing of resolutions advocating for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, further affirming the country’s strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Additionally, Algeria was instrumental in rallying the support of 143 countries to grant Palestine full membership status in the UN.

Beyond the Middle East, Algeria’s leadership extended to addressing growing terrorism threats in Africa. President Tebboune played a central role in mobilizing African nations to take collective action against terrorism, amplifying the continent’s efforts to confront this serious challenge.

Algeria’s presidency of the UN Security Council in January 2025 highlighted its ongoing commitment to promoting peace, justice, and global security, setting the tone for the Council’s deliberations and influencing major resolutions. With 15 members in total, the UN Security Council plays a crucial role in maintaining international peace, and Algeria’s leadership this month exemplified the significant impact of the rotating presidency on global diplomacy.