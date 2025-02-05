Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Algeria leads UN Security Council with focus on Palestinian cause, and Middle East Peace

Algeria Leads Un Security Council With Focus On Palestinian Cause And Middle East Peace

ISLAMABAD – Algeria steered United Nations Security Council toward peace with successful resolutions and global cooperation. The North African country took on pivotal role in global diplomacy by assuming the presidency of the UN body.

Under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria led Council through month of intense discussions, prioritizing issues such as the Palestinian cause, Middle Eastern and African conflicts, and global peace initiatives.

Algeria’s leadership was marked by a series of significant diplomatic achievements including 16 ministerial meetings focused on the Middle East and 9 on African issues, underscoring its dedication to fostering international cooperation. In total, 37 open meetings and closed consultations were held, with Algeria issuing three presidential statements and four resolutions. Remarkably, the country managed these discussions without exercising its veto power over the course of 75 hours of meetings.

One of the most notable accomplishments during Algeria’s presidency was the successful passing of resolutions advocating for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, further affirming the country’s strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Additionally, Algeria was instrumental in rallying the support of 143 countries to grant Palestine full membership status in the UN.

Beyond the Middle East, Algeria’s leadership extended to addressing growing terrorism threats in Africa. President Tebboune played a central role in mobilizing African nations to take collective action against terrorism, amplifying the continent’s efforts to confront this serious challenge.

Algeria’s presidency of the UN Security Council in January 2025 highlighted its ongoing commitment to promoting peace, justice, and global security, setting the tone for the Council’s deliberations and influencing major resolutions. With 15 members in total, the UN Security Council plays a crucial role in maintaining international peace, and Algeria’s leadership this month exemplified the significant impact of the rotating presidency on global diplomacy.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search