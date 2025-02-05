Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Who was Prince Karim Aga Khan? Five things you need to know about late Ismaili Imam

Who Was Prince Karim Aga Khan Five Things You Need To Know About Late Ismaili Imam

LISBON – Ismaili Imam Aga Khan IV passed away in Portugal at the age of 88, his family said Tuesday while no cause of death was shared with the world as condolences poured in.

The octogenarian leader was known for blending entrepreneurship with philanthropy, and he was among the wealthiest hereditary leaders and believed his financial success supported his mission to improve the lives of Ismaili Muslims.

Two marriages

Aga Khan was raised in Nairobi and later attended prestigious Harvard. At tender age, he succeeded his grandfather as the 49th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, marking a pivotal moment in his family’s 1,300-year history.

He was married twice, first to Sally Croker-Poole, later to Princess Gabriele Thyssen, and has three children, all serving the Ismaili community.

Filthy Rich  

The 88-year-old was one of the world’s wealthiest royals with a net worth of $800 million. His wealth is primarily derived from his extensive horse-breeding operations in Ireland and France. Alongside his development efforts, he has received several honorary degrees and, in 2010, was made an honorary citizen of Canada, underscoring his global influence.

AKDN Network in 30 Countries

As the founder of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Aga Khan oversees a vast international development organization that works across over 30 countries. The network’s focus spans areas like education, healthcare, microfinance, and cultural development, with a major emphasis on improving the lives of those in underserved regions of Asia and Africa.

Partnerships & Investments

The massive network forged key partnerships, including a long-standing relationship with Canada. In 2014, the Aga Khan signed a protocol with the Canadian government, securing over $216 million in funding for development initiatives. One such initiative, the Partnership for Advancing Human Development, aims to enhance the quality of life for over a million people across Asia and Africa.

Education and Culture

Under Aga Khan’s leadership, Aga Khan Network established prominent educational institutions like the Aga Khan Academies and the Aga Khan University. His Trust also preserves cultural heritage and promotes the arts, advancing commitment to enhancing civil society.

Prince Karim Aga Khan, 49th Ismaili Imam, breathes his last in Lisbon

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search