Who was Prince Karim Aga Khan? Five things you need to know about late Ismaili Imam

LISBON – Ismaili Imam Aga Khan IV passed away in Portugal at the age of 88, his family said Tuesday while no cause of death was shared with the world as condolences poured in.

The octogenarian leader was known for blending entrepreneurship with philanthropy, and he was among the wealthiest hereditary leaders and believed his financial success supported his mission to improve the lives of Ismaili Muslims.

Two marriages

Aga Khan was raised in Nairobi and later attended prestigious Harvard. At tender age, he succeeded his grandfather as the 49th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, marking a pivotal moment in his family’s 1,300-year history.

He was married twice, first to Sally Croker-Poole, later to Princess Gabriele Thyssen, and has three children, all serving the Ismaili community.

Filthy Rich

The 88-year-old was one of the world’s wealthiest royals with a net worth of $800 million. His wealth is primarily derived from his extensive horse-breeding operations in Ireland and France. Alongside his development efforts, he has received several honorary degrees and, in 2010, was made an honorary citizen of Canada, underscoring his global influence.

AKDN Network in 30 Countries

As the founder of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Aga Khan oversees a vast international development organization that works across over 30 countries. The network’s focus spans areas like education, healthcare, microfinance, and cultural development, with a major emphasis on improving the lives of those in underserved regions of Asia and Africa.

Partnerships & Investments

The massive network forged key partnerships, including a long-standing relationship with Canada. In 2014, the Aga Khan signed a protocol with the Canadian government, securing over $216 million in funding for development initiatives. One such initiative, the Partnership for Advancing Human Development, aims to enhance the quality of life for over a million people across Asia and Africa.

Education and Culture

Under Aga Khan’s leadership, Aga Khan Network established prominent educational institutions like the Aga Khan Academies and the Aga Khan University. His Trust also preserves cultural heritage and promotes the arts, advancing commitment to enhancing civil society.