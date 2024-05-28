Dr. Affan Qaiser lands in hot water over watermelon injection claims

Pakistani hepatologist turned YouTuber Dr Affan Qaiser sparked new controversy about ‘color injected’ watermelon being sold in markets, as he sounds alarm about the health risks they cause in masses.
Dr Affan Qaiser's claims triggered different responses from farmers and fruit sellers who even shared videos to debunk the alleged claims of the famous surgeon.
As the dye-injected videos of Dr Affan affected farmers and sellers, the business community in Faisalabad initiated legal action against Multan bases Transplant Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist.
Faisalabad Traders Association submitted an application to register a case at the Ghulam Muhammad Police Station, saying Affan's social media posts caused widespread fear among the public.
The traders' petition claims that his statement has created chaos, significantly affecting traders and people linked with the watermelon business. The complainants argue that Dr Affan's propaganda for some views caused panic among consumers which resulted in huge losses.
The business community issued a legal notice demanding Rs 10 billion in compensation from Dr. Affan, holding him responsible for the economic losses and stress caused by his sham claims.
Meanwhile, the physician-turned-content creator is yet to respond to the lawsuit.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
