Dr. Affan Qaiser lands in hot water over watermelon injection claims

Pakistani hepatologist turned YouTuber Dr Affan Qaiser sparked new controversy about ‘color injected’ watermelon being sold in markets, as he sounds alarm about the health risks they cause in masses.

Dr Affan Qaiser's claims triggered different responses from farmers and fruit sellers who even shared videos to debunk the alleged claims of the famous surgeon.

As the dye-injected videos of Dr Affan affected farmers and sellers, the business community in Faisalabad initiated legal action against Multan bases Transplant Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist.

Faisalabad Traders Association submitted an application to register a case at the Ghulam Muhammad Police Station, saying Affan's social media posts caused widespread fear among the public.

The traders' petition claims that his statement has created chaos, significantly affecting traders and people linked with the watermelon business. The complainants argue that Dr Affan's propaganda for some views caused panic among consumers which resulted in huge losses.

The business community issued a legal notice demanding Rs 10 billion in compensation from Dr. Affan, holding him responsible for the economic losses and stress caused by his sham claims.

Meanwhile, the physician-turned-content creator is yet to respond to the lawsuit.