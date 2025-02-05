Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Prince Karim Aga Khan, 49th Ismaili Imam, breathes his last in Lisbon

ISLAMABAD – Ismaili leader Prince Karim Aga Khan IV passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 88, his family members said.

The octogenarian leader breathed his last with his family members as his death was officially confirmed, Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) said in a statement expressing its condolences.

Karim tied the knot two times, the first marriage was with British model Sally Croker-Poole in 1969, and two separated after 2.5 decades and he later married Princess Gabrielle, and they had son before separating 6 years later. He is survived by Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim, Prince Hussain, and Prince Aly Muhammad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Ismaili (@theismaili)

Khan assumed leadership of Isma’ili sect in 50s after death of his grandfather. He was recognized not only for his spiritual guidance but also for his key philanthropic contributions. His leadership of the Ismaili community was marked by an unwavering commitment to global humanitarian efforts, especially medicine, education and healthcare.

Prince Karim’s immense wealth allowed him to own the luxurious yacht Alamshar and the famous racehorse Shergar, which was stolen in 1983 and never recovered.

A Harvard graduate spent much of his later life in Paris, with his final days in Portugal. His passing marks the end of an era for the Ismaili Muslim community, and the world awaits further announcements regarding his successor.

