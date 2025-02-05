Donald Trump comes under fire over radical proposal to US take over Gaza

WASHINGTON – US president Donald Trump proposed Washington taking control of Gaza to rebuild it into a prosperous area, amid ongoing talks to extend the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups, as well as secure the release of hostages.

Trump’s so called plan sparked outrage in Middle East and parts of world, involving relocating around 18lac Palestinians and potentially deploying American forces to manage redevelopment and security of the area.

In his shocking announcement, the outspoken politician called Gaza dangerous demolition site as he shared the plan after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement was quick to prompt strong reactions from across the world, making significant departure from long-standing US policy on Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He emphasized that the US would take control of Gaza, clearing destroyed buildings and dismantling unexploded bombs and weapons.

The former president suggested that Gaza could become a prosperous, international hub with contributions from countries around the world. He even mentioned the possibility of sending U.S. soldiers to ensure security in the region. The proposal was swiftly condemned by Palestinian leaders, particularly Hamas, who called the plan a “recipe for chaos” and reaffirmed their refusal to accept displacement. They stressed that Palestinians in Gaza have resisted such attempts for over 15 months.

The proposal also garnered criticism from political analysts, human rights advocates, and Democratic lawmakers, with many calling it a violation of international law and Palestinian sovereignty. Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib accused Trump of promoting ethnic cleansing, while Senator Chris Murphy dismissed the plan as a distraction from domestic issues.

Saudi Arabia also responded to Donald Trump’s statement, reiterating its stance that any efforts to displace Palestinians would be opposed and reaffirming that normalization of relations with Tel Aviv is basic on the establishment of a Palestinian state. The controversial proposal has sparked a renewed debate over the future of Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gaza remain hotspot of conflict in Middle East as countless lives were lost and the site itself narrates horror stories, especially after October 2023 when Israel started ground invasion, displacing millions.