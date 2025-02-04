Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trump defers tariffs on Canada, Mexico amid ongoing border negotiations

LONDON – US President Donald Trump reached a last-minute deal with Canada and Mexico as Washington temporarily delayed the imposition of tariffs on goods for a month, amid threats of a trade war.

Ottawa reiterated improving border security, while Mexico agreed to send soldiers to the American border. These deals are part of Donald Trump’s efforts to address drug smuggling and illegal immigration while Trump’s planned tariffs on Beijing remain in effect, with China preparing retaliatory action and filing a complaint with WTO,

The current move delays provide time for further negotiations, but the situation remains fluid. The development comes as US President reached agreements with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican officials to delay the imposition of hefty tariffs on goods exported to the States.

After back-to-back, telephonic conversations with Trump, Trudeau announced that the US would postpone tariffs on Canadian goods, allowing further negotiations on border security issues. This decision came shortly after a similar arrangement with Mexico, where the government agreed to deploy thousands of troops to the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s stern measures to pressurize trading partners stunned everyone and even affected global stock markets, particularly regarding like illegal immigration. The 30-day relief provides a brief window for both countries to engage in border security talks aimed at curbing these issues.

US President has other plans for Chinese imports, with pthe resident calling 10% tariffs on China as an “opening salvo” in what could escalate into a broader trade dispute. China is gearing up to respond, with its ambassador to the United Nations indicating plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and consider its own retaliatory actions.

With temporary tariff suspension in sight, further negotiations will determine whether a lasting agreement can be reached.

Trump’s trade war intensifies as Canada, China, Mexico vow retaliatory tariffs

