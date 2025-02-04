Woman Bank employee ends life by jumping from Ganga Ram Hospital building

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading medical facility inthe  heart of Lahore city, witnessed a tragic incident as a woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor.

Reports in local media suggest that victim Saima, an employee of Bank of Punjab, jumped off from the building. Authorities found employee card from the belongings.

The deceased was not admitted to hospital for treatment at the facility. Eyewitnesses said Saima took drastic step by leaping from a window on the second floor of the medical facility.

The mother of the 12-year-old boy was separated from her husband and was suffering from mental trauma. The family members said she had history of mental health issues and had attempted suicide in previous years. People at the hospital were in shock as her son was present in the hospital at the time of the incident.

Saima’s suicide reiterates need for mental health awareness and support in the community. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ordered an investigation into the incident, and a committee led by Vice Chancellor and MS has been formed to probe the incident.

