Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today with renewed pledge to support Kashmiris’ self-determination

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan and its people expressed all-out support to Kashmiris on Kashmir Solidarity Day today February 5, 2025, as the nation vowed to stand with oppressed Kashmiris in their fight for their legitimate rights and hope to see freedom in the valley.

The South Asian nation is observing a public holiday marked with rallies, seminars, and other events across the country to reaffirm support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination. Solidarity walks are being held nationwide, including in Azad Kashmir, with a major rally taking place on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

At 10 am., sirens will sound across the country, and a one-minute silence will be observed to honor the martyrs of Kashmir.

In AJK capital Muzaffarabad, a special session of Legislative Assembly will be held to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK). Human chains will be formed at various locations, including Mangla, Kohala, Bararkot, Azad Pattan, and Holar, linking Pakistan with Azad Kashmir. A function will also take place at Mangla Bridge in Mirpur, with similar events being organized in Kotli and Bhimber districts.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have called on the international community to put pressure on India to allow the Kashmiri people to freely determine their future, which they believe is essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Zardari reminded the world of its responsibility to support the Kashmiri people, urging the United Nations to honor its commitments made 78 years ago to support Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, reiterated that self-determination is a fundamental right, yet the Kashmiri people have been denied this right for 78 years. He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to provide unwavering support to the Kashmiri people, morally, diplomatically, and politically, until they achieve their rightful freedom.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and senior military leaders have expressed strong support for Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination. The Pakistan Armed Forces, through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), condemned the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, condemning India’s disregard for international law and humanitarian principles.

