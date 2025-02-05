Pakistan’s civil-military leaders extend full support to oppressed Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s civil-military leaders are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today to express support for Kashmiri people’s fight for their rights and freedom.

Feb 5 emphasized Pakistan’s continued commitment to standing with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their fight for the right to self-determination.

In their messages, both leaders called on the international community to exert pressure on India to allow the Kashmiri people the freedom to determine their own future, stressing that such a move is essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

President Zardari highlighted that the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a reminder of the international community’s responsibility to the oppressed Kashmiri people, urging the United Nations to honor its promises made 78 years ago and back Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law, but noted that the Kashmiri people have yet to exercise this right, despite 78 years of turmoil. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued moral, diplomatic, and political support for Kashmir’s cause.

Pak Armed Forces Push for International Action to End Kashmir’s Struggle

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the service chiefs and the Pakistan Armed Forces, issued a statement on Kashmir Solidarity Day, voicing strong support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement by ISPR, the country’s top military brass condemned ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, like extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions, and called for urgent action by the international community to address the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Armed forces also urged implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that align with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The military leadership reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity, vowing to continue safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the process.