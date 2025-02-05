Bad News for Pakistanis seeking Jobs in UAE as ambassador shares new update

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates Blue-collar jobs are becoming harder to come by for unskilled Pakistanis as UAE Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi shared recent shift in approach of the Gulf nation.

The development comes as Pakistanis are facing unexplained rejections of UAE visa applications, with generalizations about issues like begging and illegal activities affecting legitimate applicants. Despite contributing significantly to UAE’s real estate and infrastructure, Pakistani diplomats failed to convince UAE authorities to adopt a more balanced approach.

Timazi explained that unskilled Pakistani workers will face hard times securing jobs in the UAE, as the country moves to hire professionals. According to Tirmizi, the demand for unskilled labor is coming to an end, while sectors such as IT, banking, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and aviation are seeing a surge in opportunities.

He further urged Pakistani workers to get demanding skills to get high-paying roles. Skilled professionals in the UAE can earn salaries of Rs1.5 million, significantly more than the figures being offered to unskilled laborers. He urged Pakistan to invest in training programs to ensure its workforce can take advantage of these growing opportunities.

The envoy highlighted longstanding and evolving partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, noting that their relationship extends beyond labor exports and into broader economic cooperation. He also revealed ongoing talks to establish pilot training schools in Pakistan, aiming to provide affordable training for aspiring aviators.