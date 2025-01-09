UAE tightens visa rules for Pakistanis, rejection rates surge

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed stricter visa requirements for Pakistani citizens, leading to a significant rise in the rejection rate for visa applications.

According to Sadiq Sabir, a member of the Executive Board of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), applicants for UAE visit visas must now provide a minimum bank statement of PKR 1 million. Additionally, confirmed return tickets and hotel bookings are mandatory for visa processing.

Sadiq Sabir revealed that the rejection rate for Pakistani visa applications has reached a staggering 99%. Approximately 2,000 applications are submitted daily from Lahore alone, with the majority being denied.

He further stated that applicants face financial losses ranging from AED 1,500 to AED 2,000 for each rejected application. The visa fees and hotel booking charges are non-refundable, adding to the financial burden on applicants.

New Policy by UAE Government

These measures have reportedly been introduced by the UAE government to prevent the misuse of visit visas for illegal purposes. However, the strict requirements have created significant challenges for genuine travelers and tourists.

The stringent rules and high rejection rates have raised concerns among Pakistani citizens, particularly those planning to visit the UAE for tourism or business purposes.

Travel industry experts warn that such policies could adversely impact not only travelers but also travel agencies and the UAE’s economy.