Pakistan's private airline starts operation for China

20 Nov, 2023
Pakistan's private airline starts operation for China
ISLAMABAD – Serene Air, a Pakistani private airline, commenced its operations to China, marking a significant moment as its inaugural flight landed in Beijing.

Departing from Karachi, the flight made its way to Beijing via Islamabad, establishing an important air route between the two countries.

Officials celebrated this achievement as a testament to the strong and friendly relations between China and Pakistan, emphasizing the significant impact it will have on strengthening trade, investment, travel, and tourism between the nations, according to Radio Pakistan.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, highlighted the significance of this development by stating that the introduction of private airline services would not only fortify the air connectivity between Pakistan and China but also contribute positively to various sectors including trade and tourism.

Pakistan and China have maintained robust relations and fostered a strong economic partnership, particularly through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pivotal part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

With significant investments exceeding $65 billion pledged for infrastructural enhancements in Pakistan, both nations continue to support each other on regional and global platforms.

Karachi to China flight in Rs 125,000: This Pakistani airline is offering exclusive deal

