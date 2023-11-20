Pakistan's private airline starts operation for China

ISLAMABAD – Serene Air, a Pakistani private airline, commenced its operations to China, marking a significant moment as its inaugural flight landed in Beijing.
Departing from Karachi, the flight made its way to Beijing via Islamabad, establishing an important air route between the two countries.
Officials celebrated this achievement as a testament to the strong and friendly relations between China and Pakistan, emphasizing the significant impact it will have on strengthening trade, investment, travel, and tourism between the nations, according to Radio Pakistan.
Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, highlighted the significance of this development by stating that the introduction of private airline services would not only fortify the air connectivity between Pakistan and China but also contribute positively to various sectors including trade and tourism.
Pakistan and China have maintained robust relations and fostered a strong economic partnership, particularly through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pivotal part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
With significant investments exceeding $65 billion pledged for infrastructural enhancements in Pakistan, both nations continue to support each other on regional and global platforms.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
