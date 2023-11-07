Karachi to China flight in Rs 125,000: This Pakistani airline is offering exclusive deal

KARACHI - A private airline in Pakistan has offered what could be called one of the cheapest ticket for traveling from Karachi to China.
In a social media post, Serene Air announced the start of Karachi to Beijing flight at a price of Rs 125,000. As per the details, the flight route is from Karachi to Beijing through the capital city, Islamabad.
The service is available from November 18th onwards and the flight would land at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing.
Fly with #SereneAir from #Karachi to #Beijing Daxing International Airport via #Islamabad (KHI-ISB-PKX) from 18th November 2023. Avail the most affordable fares and maximum baggage allowance.— SereneAir (@SereneAirPak) November 7, 2023
An offer you surely don't want to miss, book now#ExperienceSerenity pic.twitter.com/KFMyJEfYbm
Serene Air has revealed plans to initiate two weekly flights between Karachi and Beijing and the new direct link is expected to offer more cost-effective travel options for both Pakistani and Chinese passengers, particularly benefiting business professionals and students. It is also expected that those associated with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan would also benefit from the service.
Serene Air has been servicing domestic routes since 2017, adhering to Pakistani regulations that require a year of domestic operations before venturing into international markets.
Serene Air has been slowly gaining a foothold in the aviation industry of Pakistan and is hailed by flyers. As per a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline secured fourth position in terms of punctuality with a rate of 62.07%.
At present, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in collaboration with Air China operates connected flights linking Pakistan with 16 key Chinese cities via Beijing.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
