Karachi to China flight in Rs 125,000: This Pakistani airline is offering exclusive deal

KARACHI - A private airline in Pakistan has offered what could be called one of the cheapest ticket for traveling from Karachi to China.

In a social media post, Serene Air announced the start of Karachi to Beijing flight at a price of Rs 125,000. As per the details, the flight route is from Karachi to Beijing through the capital city, Islamabad.

The service is available from November 18th onwards and the flight would land at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing.

Fly with #SereneAir from #Karachi to #Beijing Daxing International Airport via #Islamabad (KHI-ISB-PKX) from 18th November 2023. Avail the most affordable fares and maximum baggage allowance.

An offer you surely don't want to miss, book now#ExperienceSerenity pic.twitter.com/KFMyJEfYbm — SereneAir (@SereneAirPak) November 7, 2023

Serene Air has revealed plans to initiate two weekly flights between Karachi and Beijing and the new direct link is expected to offer more cost-effective travel options for both Pakistani and Chinese passengers, particularly benefiting business professionals and students. It is also expected that those associated with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan would also benefit from the service.

Serene Air has been servicing domestic routes since 2017, adhering to Pakistani regulations that require a year of domestic operations before venturing into international markets.

Serene Air has been slowly gaining a foothold in the aviation industry of Pakistan and is hailed by flyers. As per a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline secured fourth position in terms of punctuality with a rate of 62.07%.

At present, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in collaboration with Air China operates connected flights linking Pakistan with 16 key Chinese cities via Beijing.