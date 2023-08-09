Travel from Oman to Peshawar for Rs 53,000 return fare: Here's budget airline's exciting offer

PESHAWAR - Flyers can now take off from Oman to the Pakistani city of Peshawar for as low as 70 Omani Riyals through a budget airline.

Salam Airline, the carrier of Oman, has announced that it is starting flights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's city of Peshawar from Muscat and the return fare starts from 70 OMR (Approximately Rs 52,400).

According to a social media post, the baggage allowed on the flight is 20kg and the airline would operate the flight every Monday and Thursday. The service would strat from October 2nd.

If you are also interested to avail the offer, simply go to the website of SalamAir and enjoy the offer by booking the flights.

For international travelers who don't know the importance of Peshawar, it is to be clarified that the city is situated in northwestern Pakistan.

Pakistan's Peshawar is a city steeped in history and culture and serves as a crossroads between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent; it has witnessed the rise and fall of various civilizations, leaving behind a tapestry of influences.

The city's bustling markets, ancient architecture, and diverse population reflect its rich heritage. Peshawar is known for the Khyber Pass, a historic trade route, and landmarks like the Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Despite its historical significance, the city also faces modern challenges, blending tradition with contemporary developments as it continues to evolve in the 21st century.