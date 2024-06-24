Canada's Ontario hikes minimum wage to support workers

TORONTO - The authorities in Canada's Ontario province have announced an increase in the minimum wage for workers as inflation rises.

As per the announcement, the government is increasing the minimum wage from $16.55 per hour to $17.20; the change will be in effect from October 1, 2024.

The fresh 3.9 percent annualized increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) and brings Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest in the country after British Columbia with a $17.40 minimum wage per hour.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is helping nearly one million workers earn more money for themselves and their families. We are providing businesses with certainty and predictability by announcing this annual wage increase six months in advance, while also helping families offset the rising cost of living, so that Ontario continues to be the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

From a historical perspective, it merits mentioning that Ontario's existing minimum wage of $16.55 per hour was increased in 2023 from $15.50.

It is to be highlighted that the Ontario general minimum wage extends its coverage to include bartenders and alcohol servers. Still, there is a different minimum wage for students, hunting and fishing guides, homeworkers, and wilderness guides.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, vibrant cities like Toronto and Ottawa, and rich culture. It boasts a robust economy driven by industries such as finance, technology, manufacturing, and agriculture. Ontario is also celebrated for its world-class education and healthcare systems.