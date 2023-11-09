Travel to US at 25% discounted price ticket: Here's exciting offer for this country

RIYADH - In an exciting offer for flyers, the airline Saudia has announced a major discount for those heading to the United States (US).

As per the offer, those who intend to fly can avail the 25 percent discount offer by booking the ticket by November 13th.

The travel period for availing the offer should be from Nov 20th, 2023 to Jan 31st, 2024 and the destinations covered are from Saudi Arabia to New York and Washington via Riyadh as well as from

Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles via Jeddah.

Moreover, the offer applies on Round trip flights and the discount applies on Economy class based on availability. Those who book the tickets should keep in mind that the discount does not apply on tax & surcharges.

Those who intend to fly should keep in mind that the Saudia airline has announced the Blackout period* (if) from 5th to November 13th, 2023 & 3 to Jan 6th, 2024.

The flyers should keep in mind that the offer is available through SAUDIA website and Mobile App.

*The term "blackout date" is commonly employed in the travel and tourism sector. It refers to specific dates when rewards, negotiated rates, extended stay discounts, and other travel promotions are not applicable.