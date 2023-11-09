PTI leaders Ali Nawaz, Amir Dogar arrested as crackdown on party leaders continues

MANSEHRA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Amir Dogar were arrested in the Batal area of Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Hundreds of PTI leaders and workers have been arrested and forced to leave the party since May 9 riots triggered by former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest at the hands of paramilitary troops on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Awan and Dogar are former members of the National Assembly. Reports said they were arrested at the residence of arrested at the residence of local party leader Razaullah Khan. Khan too was arrested along with his cousins.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Islamabad in the Swabi’s Gaju Khan Medical College corruption case. Sources said that Asad Qaiser was transferred to Bani Gala Police Station.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are already incarcerated at the Adiala Jail in multiple cases.