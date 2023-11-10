Gold prices remain under pressure in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan