Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 November 2023