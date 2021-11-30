Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 2021
11:11 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,650 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 92,262 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.107,616.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Karachi PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Islamabad PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Peshawar PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Quetta PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Sialkot PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Attock PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Gujranwala PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Jehlum PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Multan PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Bahawalpur PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Gujrat PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Nawabshah PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Chakwal PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Hyderabad PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Nowshehra PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Sargodha PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Faisalabad PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530
Mirpur PKR 117,400 PKR 1,530

