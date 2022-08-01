Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on August 01, 2022

08:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on August 01, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on August 01, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 246 250
Euro EUR 242 246
UK Pound Sterling GBP 293 300
U.A.E Dirham AED 63.5 65
Saudi Riyal SAR 61.7 62.5
Australian Dollar AUD 166.08 167.33
Bahrain Dinar BHD 633.61 638.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.59 186.94
China Yuan CNY 35.31 35.56
Danish Krone DKK 32.07 32.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.08 30.43
Indian Rupee INR 2.99 3.07
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.12
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 775.78 780.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 53.5 53.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 149.53 150.73
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.38 24.68
Omani Riyal OMR 619.6 624.1
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.45 65.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 172.49 173.79
Swedish Korona SEK 23.24 23.54
Swiss Franc CHF 248.95 250.7
Thai Bhat THB 6.53 6.63

