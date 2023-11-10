  

Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 10th November, 2023 

Web Desk
08:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may encounter an unusual incident or happening but you have to tackle it easily. You should start realizing your mistakes and inefficiency regarding workplace requirements. Have fun with friends and enjoy best time with family at home. Stay blessed and progressive. Be positive in approach for future.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you   should pine high hopes from all your sincere friends in the time of trail. Try to enjoy romantic life to rule out stress and uncertainty in life. Be bold and stronger to confront the harsh realities of life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, a poise is needed between your personal and professional priorities. You are sensible and matured to handle any crisis wisely. Deal all matters sensibly and shun every type of bias and prejudice. Be simple and do simple things.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you must be feeling contented with your personal and professional life at the moment. Start following dieting plan for better health. Spare time to spend family tonight.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you have to utilize your talent and potential because you have been blessed. Be a bold and blunt man and start making decisions with self-belief and self-confidence.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be useful. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, love is in the air for you and your partner as the stars seem to be in your favor. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Pay attention to all friends who have been ignored by you.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you need to stay away from some colleagues who like to judge others as they are likely to bring out your bad side. A walk in the open is advised to clear your head and to work on your breathing. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your health is not going to be in your favor today and it is more about your mental health which may trigger. You are looking for happiness but that is not possible until you do something for yourself.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. Keep focusing for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. Follow suit certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life’s offering. Offer all rituals with passion and binding.

 Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may be facing an authoritative and unwanted force in the office .This person will help you a great deal in managing many things that are stressing you out. Focus to deliver well and ignore the gossip in house. Stay blessed and progressive.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you may try very hard to resist the temptation of spending money on several non-issue items. It’s high time to be a bit economical and sensible. Enjoy time with family at home or outing. Share alms or charity among the poor and the needy at night. Don’t make impossible affirmations in official correspondence.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 9, 2023

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

09:18 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 5, 2023

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check weather update here

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.84 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain under pressure in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: