Imran Khan denied in-person appearance in GHQ Attack Case

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) turned down plea seeking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s personal appearance in the high-profile GHQ attack case stemming from the violent May 9 protests.

Presiding Judge Amjad Ali Shah oversaw the proceedings as Khan struggled to join via video link, succeeding only after three attempts. Although the court was informed at 10:30 a.m. that he would appear at 11 a.m., he eventually connected at 11:25 a.m.

This comes just two days after the Punjab government canceled the jail trials for all May 9 cases, including the GHQ attack case, and withdrew its earlier notification. According to the revised directive, the former PTI chairman will attend hearings through video link, while the remaining accused must face the court in person.

Imran Khan and over 100 PTI leaders were formally indicted in GHQ attack case last year linked to violent nationwide protests following Khan’s arrest.

The investigation alleges coordinated assault on Army headquarters, including breaking into sensitive areas, setting fires, throwing petrol bombs, and chanting anti-military slogans such as “No Pakistan without Khan” and “Behind this terrorism is the uniform.”

Pakistan civil, military officials termd this attack as calculated criminal conspiracy targeting armed forces.