Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan indicted in May 9 GHQ Attack case

Imran Khan Indicted in May 9 GHQ Attack Case

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been formally indicted in connection with the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during the events of May 9.

The case names more than 143 individuals as accused, including Imran Khan, while 23, such as Zulfiqar Bukhari and Shahbaz Gill, have been declared fugitives.

Furthermore, a travel ban has been imposed on all the accused, restricting them from leaving the country.

The case pertains to the violent incidents that unfolded following Imran Khan’s arrest earlier this year, during which party workers and supporters were accused of targeting military installations, including the GHQ. The attack on such a sensitive site was widely condemned and marked as an unprecedented breach of security.

Imran Khan’s legal team has consistently denied his involvement, attributing the events to individual actions taken without his directive. However, prosecutors argue that the attack stemmed from a pattern of incitement and lack of control by the PTI leadership.

The indictment is a significant development in the ongoing legal battles faced by the former prime minister, who is already entangled in multiple cases following his ouster from office in April 2022.

Further hearings are expected to clarify the charges and present evidence, with political tensions remaining high as PTI supporters continue to rally around their leader.

The trial is being closely monitored both nationally and internationally, given its implications for Pakistan’s political stability and the rule of law.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 5 Dec 2024
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.35 279.05
EUR Euro 289.6 292.35
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.8 353.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.75 181
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895 904.5
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.1 25.4
CHF Swiss Franc 312.75 315.55
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search