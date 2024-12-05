Imran Khan indicted in May 9 GHQ Attack case

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been formally indicted in connection with the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during the events of May 9.

The case names more than 143 individuals as accused, including Imran Khan, while 23, such as Zulfiqar Bukhari and Shahbaz Gill, have been declared fugitives. Furthermore, a travel ban has been imposed on all the accused, restricting them from leaving the country.

The case pertains to the violent incidents that unfolded following Imran Khan’s arrest earlier this year, during which party workers and supporters were accused of targeting military installations, including the GHQ. The attack on such a sensitive site was widely condemned and marked as an unprecedented breach of security.

Imran Khan’s legal team has consistently denied his involvement, attributing the events to individual actions taken without his directive. However, prosecutors argue that the attack stemmed from a pattern of incitement and lack of control by the PTI leadership.

The indictment is a significant development in the ongoing legal battles faced by the former prime minister, who is already entangled in multiple cases following his ouster from office in April 2022.

Further hearings are expected to clarify the charges and present evidence, with political tensions remaining high as PTI supporters continue to rally around their leader.

The trial is being closely monitored both nationally and internationally, given its implications for Pakistan’s political stability and the rule of law.