Virgin Atlantic to resume Pakistan flights from October

ISLAMABAD – Virgin Atlantic has announced the resumption of its flight operations to Pakistan, beginning in October 2025.

The UK-based airline will restart direct flights from London to Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Reports said Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has granted permission for the airline to recommence services. In addition to direct flights, Virgin Atlantic is also considering including Pakistan in its network through Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The airline had suspended its operations in Pakistan in 2023, but the latest decision marks a renewed commitment to the market.

Last month, Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have lifted the ban on PIA flights to Europe.

Calling it a historic day, Khawaja Asif credited this achievement to the Ministry of Aviation’s dedicated efforts.

He emphasised that the success was made possible by ensuring compliance with international aviation safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It is noteworthy that EASA had suspended PIA’s flights to European countries on June 30, 2020, following revelations about fake pilot licenses.

Pakistan national air carrier used to operate flights to Barcelona, Birmingham, Bradford, and London and other cities before being slapped with ban. The airline is also planning to reintroduce flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Amsterdam as part of its broader strategy to rebuild its European network.