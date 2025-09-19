Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 19 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady in local and international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the opening rate for 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs388,600, while 10 grams were priced at Rs333,161.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 388,600 Lahore 388,600 Islamabad 388,600 Peshawar 388,600 Quetta 388,600 Sialkot 388,600 Hyderabad 388,600 Faisalabad 388,600

Silver per tola and per 10 grams were recorded at Rs4,367 and Rs3,761, respectively.

Market analysts note that the current price stability comes amid global bullion fluctuations and changes in the Pakistani rupee’s value against the US dollar.