Latest

Gold & Silver

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 19 September 2025

By News Desk
8:41 am | Sep 19, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs3000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady in local and international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the opening rate for 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs388,600, while 10 grams were priced at Rs333,161.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi 388,600
Lahore 388,600
Islamabad 388,600
Peshawar 388,600
Quetta 388,600
Sialkot 388,600
Hyderabad 388,600
Faisalabad 388,600

Silver per tola and per 10 grams were recorded at Rs4,367 and Rs3,761, respectively.

Market analysts note that the current price stability comes amid global bullion fluctuations and changes in the Pakistani rupee’s value against the US dollar.

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now