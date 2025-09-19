Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Check US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal Update – 19 Sept 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Sep 19, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market continues to show stable trends today, with major currencies showing modest fluctuations.

US Dollar (USD) is trading at 282.55  for buying and 282.75 for selling, maintaining its steady position. Euro (EUR) remains strong at 332.6 buying and 337.6 selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) is at 384.5 PKR buying and 389.5 PKR selling.

Regional currencies such as the U.A.E. Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) are also holding steady, trading at 77.25–78.25 PKR and 75.4–76.4 PKR, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.55 282.75
Euro EUR 332.6 337.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384.5 389.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 192.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.4 756.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 208.1
China Yuan CNY 39.46 39.86
Danish Krone DKK 44 44.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917 926
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.9 741.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.5 223.5
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now