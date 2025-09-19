Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Check US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal Update – 19 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market continues to show stable trends today, with major currencies showing modest fluctuations.

US Dollar (USD) is trading at 282.55 for buying and 282.75 for selling, maintaining its steady position. Euro (EUR) remains strong at 332.6 buying and 337.6 selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) is at 384.5 PKR buying and 389.5 PKR selling.

Regional currencies such as the U.A.E. Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) are also holding steady, trading at 77.25–78.25 PKR and 75.4–76.4 PKR, respectively.