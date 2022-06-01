Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 June 2022

08:18 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,533 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,591.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Karachi PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Islamabad PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Peshawar PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Quetta PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Sialkot PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Attock PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Gujranwala PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Jehlum PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Multan PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Bahawalpur PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Gujrat PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Nawabshah PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Chakwal PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Hyderabad PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Nowshehra PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Sargodha PKR 138,100 PKR 1,636
Faisalabad PKR 139,000 PKR 1,654
Mirpur PKR 139,000 PKR 1,654

