Search

Immigration

Pack Light, Fly Right: No more luggage hassles as airline introduces rental cloth service

Web Desk 10:42 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Pack Light, Fly Right: No more luggage hassles as airline introduces rental cloth service
Source: Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay

TOKYO - In an innovative move, Japan Airlines has launched a program facilitating tourists through renting clothes instead of carrying suitcases along. 

The ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ program launched in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation is for those who use JAL-operated flights and allows visitors flying to Japan to travel light as it offers them to rent clothes from the airlines upon arrival.

According to the details, the clothing items which will be available for rent will be procured by the airlines from excess apparel stock and pre-owned clothing to promote the “circular money” concept.

Passengers can borrow outfits based on size, season, and colour; the scheme started on July 5th, 2023 and will continue on a test basis till August next year.

The website also announced that passengers can also reserve clothes for up to one month in advance and borrow them for two weeks; the clothing available on rent will be of a mix of brands and second-hand pieces.

As far as the rents are concerned, it depends on the number of items reserved. For instance, men’s casual summer selection with two pairs of shorts and three T-shirts costs £22  while women’s smart-casual ensemble of three to four tops and two pairs of trousers for spring or autumn is available for rent at £27.50.

Announcing the trial of the service, JAL said in a press release, that sustainability was at the core of the initiative.

“With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis on sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism. Travelers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation, etc., and they still lack sufficient options. For example, most travelers now enjoy eating at restaurants and staying at hotels at their destination, but they generally bring their own clothing from home,” it said in a statement.

The airline said the scheme was designed to create an environment where travelers could get a chance to use “local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences”.

Environmental concerns seem to be the focus of the carrier besides facilitating the tourists as the carrier aims to reduce the aircraft’s weight, thereby cutting down on the airline’s carbon emissions. 

The website of the clothing rental service says the weight of passengers, luggage, and cargo together add to the consumption of fuel. Statistically, for every 10 kg of weight cut on a piece of luggage from a flight between New York and Tokyo, carbon emissions can be reduced by 7.5 kg!.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

This airline has cancelled 1700 flights as Europe travel chaos nears

10:33 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Airline shocks passengers, urges them to skip flight for 'overweight plane'

10:17 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Traveling through Saudi Arabia? Read this list of items which you can't carry in luggage

10:09 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

This world famous airline has launched premium economy cabin: Details inside

04:19 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Philippines introduces E-visa to allow visitors enjoy tropical bliss

11:31 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Emirates Airline has job openings for cabin crew with salaries upto AED10,000, Who can apply?

11:22 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pack Light, Fly Right: No more luggage hassles as airline introduces ...

10:42 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: