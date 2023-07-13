Pack Light, Fly Right: No more luggage hassles as airline introduces rental cloth service

TOKYO - In an innovative move, Japan Airlines has launched a program facilitating tourists through renting clothes instead of carrying suitcases along.

The ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ program launched in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation is for those who use JAL-operated flights and allows visitors flying to Japan to travel light as it offers them to rent clothes from the airlines upon arrival.

According to the details, the clothing items which will be available for rent will be procured by the airlines from excess apparel stock and pre-owned clothing to promote the “circular money” concept.

Passengers can borrow outfits based on size, season, and colour; the scheme started on July 5th, 2023 and will continue on a test basis till August next year.

The website also announced that passengers can also reserve clothes for up to one month in advance and borrow them for two weeks; the clothing available on rent will be of a mix of brands and second-hand pieces.

As far as the rents are concerned, it depends on the number of items reserved. For instance, men’s casual summer selection with two pairs of shorts and three T-shirts costs £22 while women’s smart-casual ensemble of three to four tops and two pairs of trousers for spring or autumn is available for rent at £27.50.

Announcing the trial of the service, JAL said in a press release, that sustainability was at the core of the initiative.

“With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis on sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism. Travelers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation, etc., and they still lack sufficient options. For example, most travelers now enjoy eating at restaurants and staying at hotels at their destination, but they generally bring their own clothing from home,” it said in a statement.

The airline said the scheme was designed to create an environment where travelers could get a chance to use “local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences”.

Environmental concerns seem to be the focus of the carrier besides facilitating the tourists as the carrier aims to reduce the aircraft’s weight, thereby cutting down on the airline’s carbon emissions.

The website of the clothing rental service says the weight of passengers, luggage, and cargo together add to the consumption of fuel. Statistically, for every 10 kg of weight cut on a piece of luggage from a flight between New York and Tokyo, carbon emissions can be reduced by 7.5 kg!.