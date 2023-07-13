Pack Light, Fly Right: No more luggage hassles as airline introduces rental cloth service

TOKYO - In an innovative move, Japan Airlines has launched a program facilitating tourists through renting clothes instead of carrying suitcases along.
The ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ program launched in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation is for those who use JAL-operated flights and allows visitors flying to Japan to travel light as it offers them to rent clothes from the airlines upon arrival.
According to the details, the clothing items which will be available for rent will be procured by the airlines from excess apparel stock and pre-owned clothing to promote the “circular money” concept.
Passengers can borrow outfits based on size, season, and colour; the scheme started on July 5th, 2023 and will continue on a test basis till August next year.
The website also announced that passengers can also reserve clothes for up to one month in advance and borrow them for two weeks; the clothing available on rent will be of a mix of brands and second-hand pieces.
As far as the rents are concerned, it depends on the number of items reserved. For instance, men’s casual summer selection with two pairs of shorts and three T-shirts costs £22 while women’s smart-casual ensemble of three to four tops and two pairs of trousers for spring or autumn is available for rent at £27.50.
Announcing the trial of the service, JAL said in a press release, that sustainability was at the core of the initiative.
“With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis on sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism. Travelers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation, etc., and they still lack sufficient options. For example, most travelers now enjoy eating at restaurants and staying at hotels at their destination, but they generally bring their own clothing from home,” it said in a statement.
The airline said the scheme was designed to create an environment where travelers could get a chance to use “local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences”.
Environmental concerns seem to be the focus of the carrier besides facilitating the tourists as the carrier aims to reduce the aircraft’s weight, thereby cutting down on the airline’s carbon emissions.
The website of the clothing rental service says the weight of passengers, luggage, and cargo together add to the consumption of fuel. Statistically, for every 10 kg of weight cut on a piece of luggage from a flight between New York and Tokyo, carbon emissions can be reduced by 7.5 kg!.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
