Meet 'world's richest beggar' who has net worth of over $1 million

11:23 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Source: Brijesh Nirmal (Unsplash)

Who knew begging on streets could actually make you a certified millionaire?

Apparently, an Indian man who spends his days begging on Mumbai's streets for pocket change has been dubbed as the ‘world’s richest beggar.’ The million-dollar beggar claims to be worth over $1 million, according to Indian media portals.

At times where the economy is fluctuating, pushing people to make a few hundred rupees per day, Bharat Jain, reportedly makes between 2,000 and 2,500 INR per day by begging generous people.

Although begging became his profession, Jain has been strategic and is usually found at busy Mumbai locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) or Azad Maidan. 

His net worth is expected to be around 7.5 crore ($1 million), and includes a 2-bedroom flat in Mumbai worth 1.2 crore, and two shops in Thane that rent for 30,000 rupees per month. His monthly income is estimated to between 60,000 rupees ($731) and 75,000 rupees ($914), which is apparently a lot more than most employed Indians earn, media outlets suggest.

According to the Economic Times, Jain did not pursue any formal education and resorted to begging to earn a living. His children did not follow in his footsteps and completed education from convent schools and are employed.

Despite having accumulated enough to live a comfortable life, Jain did not give up his profession although his family has requested him many times.

Pakistani beggar goes viral for depositing ‘hard earned’ money in bank

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

