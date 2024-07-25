Search

Immigration

Indonesia launches 'Golden Visa' and here's what it offers to billionaires

Web Desk
04:12 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
Indonesia launches 'Golden Visa' and here's what it offers to billionaires

JAKARTA - Indonesia launched a new long-term visa scheme on Thursday designed to draw foreign investors, President Joko Widodo announced.

The 'Golden Visa' initiative aims to provide visas for up to 10 years in exchange for hefty financial investments and those who can afford it can now avail of the facility.

Under the five-year "golden visa" program, it is to be clarified that individual investors must establish a company worth US$2.5 million while a 10-year visa requires a US$5 million investment. 

Those not seeking to establish a company can still qualify for a five-year or ten-year visa by investing US$350,000 and US$700,000 respectively. These funds can be allocated to Indonesian government bonds, public company stocks, or deposits.

Corporate investors have different requirements as a US$25 million investment secures five-year visas for directors and commissioners, while a US$50 million investment is needed for ten-year visas.

Additionally, special provisions have been made for investments in Indonesia’s new US$32 billion capital city being established in Borneo's jungles. In this city, a US$5 million investment grants a five-year visa, and a US$10 million investment offers a ten-year visa, according to the immigration agency.

Commenting on the visa, President Widodo stated the "golden visa" is aimed at attracting "high-quality travelers" to invest and contribute to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Silmy Karim, head of the immigration agency, revealed that Indonesia has already granted golden visas to nearly 300 applicants during a trial phase last year, bringing in US$123 million.

Karim also mentioned ongoing discussions about granting special status to foreign nationals of Indonesian descent, similar to India’s Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) scheme. This would allow individuals of Indonesian ancestry to visit, work, and live in Indonesia indefinitely. The new status could be introduced by October.

It is to be highlighted that though Indonesia has launched the Golden Visa scheme, such 'residency through investment' schemes are being discouraged by the European Union, claiming that they shelter criminals. In the recent past, Portugal became the second country after Ireland to do away with the Golden Visa scheme despite the fact that Portugal saw a total of 41.9 per cent increase in investments through this programme last year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

04:12 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indonesia launches 'Golden Visa' and here's what it offers to ...

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

07:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Another Asian country mulls tourism tax: Details inside

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreign residents' population exceeds over 3 million in Japan as ...

02:32 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Health insurance with visa: UAE comes up with fresh initiative for ...

03:07 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Namibia slaps over 30 countries with fresh visa requirements: Details ...

Immigration

12:59 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

This airline plans offering free wi-fi to everyone on board

08:12 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

PIA successfully concludes Hajj operation as pilgrims return home

12:12 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Armenia likely to get visa-free access to EU after negotiations

02:05 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Proposed tax relief for foreign workers faces flak in Germany

Advertisement

Latest

04:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

No rallies as Section 144 imposed in Punjab for three days

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: