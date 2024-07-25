realme 12, realme 12+ 5G: Shaheen Afridi's choice for power-packed performances to elevate your mobile experience

The smartphone market is brimming with choices, but realme's latest offerings, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G, are here to make a standout impression. Like Pakistan's superstar Shaheen Afridi, these devices are fast, powerful, and deliver exceptional performance under pressure. Focusing on robust hardware, blazing-fast charging, and superior gaming capabilities, these smartphones are tailored for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

realme 12+ 5G: A Powerhouse of Performance

The realme 12+ 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, designed to deliver seamless performance with ultra-low power consumption. This 8-core processor, with speeds up to 2.6GHz, and a Mali-G68 GPU, ensures that whether you're multitasking or engaging in graphics-intensive gaming, the device runs smoothly without any hiccups. The impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 580,000 places it at the top of its price bracket, guaranteeing a powerful user experience.

realme 12: Performance Leader in Its Segment

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, the realme 12 maximizes performance efficiency, making it a formidable competitor. It consistently maintains a high frame rate in demanding games like Free Fire and PUBG, ensuring smooth gameplay even during intense action sequences. The device's superior optimization allows it to extract the best performance, evident from its impressive benchmark scores, outshining rivals in its category.

Ultra-Smooth Display for Immersive Experience

Both models boast a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED display that enhances visual quality and responsiveness. The realme 12+ 5G's 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits ensures clear visibility even in bright sunlight, while the realme 12's display offers vibrant colors and exceptional clarity, making every interaction visually delightful.

Lightning-Fast Charging and Massive Battery

One of the standout features of both the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G is the 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. This allows the devices to charge to 50% in just 19 minutes and reach 100% in under 50 minutes. Coupled with a massive 5000mAh battery, you can enjoy prolonged usage without constantly worrying about running out of power. This combination is perfect for gamers and heavy users who need their devices charged and ready to go quickly.

Superior Gaming Experience

To complement the high-performance processors, both phones feature advanced cooling systems. The realme 12+ 5G comes with a large vapor chamber cooling system, ensuring optimal performance by effectively dissipating heat during prolonged gaming sessions. This means you can game for hours without experiencing any lag or overheating issues.

High Refresh Rate and Touch Sampling

The 120Hz refresh rate and high touch sampling rate (180Hz on realme 12 and 240Hz on realme 12+ 5G) provide a smooth and responsive gaming experience. Every tap, swipe, and gesture is registered instantly, making these devices ideal for fast-paced games where quick reactions are crucial.

Premium Camera Setup

Both models are equipped with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera, featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This ensures you capture stunning, blur-free images even in low-light conditions. The realme 12+ 5G takes it a step further with a wide-angle lens and advanced portrait modes, offering flexibility and superior image quality.

If you're in the market for a smartphone that delivers top-tier performance, fast charging, and an immersive gaming experience, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G are excellent choices. With their powerful hardware, ultra-smooth displays, and advanced camera systems, these phones offer incredible value and a premium user experience. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or someone who needs a reliable and fast-charging phone, these models are designed to meet all your needs and more.

Don't miss out on owning these power-packed devices that bring the best of technology and design to your fingertips. For now, the realme 12 is priced at just PKR 59,999, while the realme 12+ 5G is priced at PKR 74,999, and is available in two variants, 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM. Upgrade to the realme 12 or realme 12+ 5G and experience the future of mobile technology today!