PIA inaugurates direct flight from Turbat to Al Ain 

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inaugurated a direct flight route between Al Ain, UAE, and Turbat city in Balochistan province.

This weekly flight aims to provide a direct connection for Pakistani expatriates from Balochistan residing in the UAE.

Previously, they had to transit through Karachi to reach remote areas of Balochistan.

The flight, operated on an ATR aircraft, will run once a week on Thursdays.

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Trimzi formally opened the new route at Al Ain International Airport on Wednesday.

"With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration," he stated.

In addition to this route, PIA also operates two weekly flights on the Al Ain-Islamabad route. The Ambassador emphasized the need to increase flight frequencies, especially to cities like Peshawar.