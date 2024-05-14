When is PIA resuming flights to Europe? CAA, PIA chief share update for passengers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan national flag carrier PIA is reportedly set to restart its operations in Europe with two weekly flights to Paris this year, in what is said to be a major development after the airline was banned from the region due to pilot license scandal.

EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) banned PIA's authorization to fly to Europe four years back, leading to the suspension of its flights.

PIA chief Muhammad Amir Hayat shared update with people, saying pre-operation formalities have been completed, and they are awaiting final clearance to commence operations. He mentioned that the airline had been proactive in addressing EASA's concerns, providing evidence of safety compliance, and undergoing audits.

Hayat also hinted at efforts to resume direct flights to UK, with an independent audit required.

Pakistan delegation in Brussels to attend Air Safety Committee meeting

In a similar development, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) clarified the situation regarding the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.

It said a delegation from the national aviation regulator, headed by the Secretary of Aviation, is currently in Brussels to attend the Air Safety Committee meeting on May 14.

CAA spokesperson stressed that CAA has not made any announcements regarding the resumption of flights, and urged against speculation for the country's best interests.

European Commission will announce the outcome of the meeting after following the necessary procedures, with an immediate statement expected regarding the results.