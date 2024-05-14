When is PIA resuming flights to Europe? CAA, PIA chief share update for passengers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan national flag carrier PIA is reportedly set to restart its operations in Europe with two weekly flights to Paris this year, in what is said to be a major development after the airline was banned from the region due to pilot license scandal.
EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) banned PIA's authorization to fly to Europe four years back, leading to the suspension of its flights.
PIA chief Muhammad Amir Hayat shared update with people, saying pre-operation formalities have been completed, and they are awaiting final clearance to commence operations. He mentioned that the airline had been proactive in addressing EASA's concerns, providing evidence of safety compliance, and undergoing audits.
Hayat also hinted at efforts to resume direct flights to UK, with an independent audit required.
Pakistan delegation in Brussels to attend Air Safety Committee meeting
In a similar development, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) clarified the situation regarding the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.
It said a delegation from the national aviation regulator, headed by the Secretary of Aviation, is currently in Brussels to attend the Air Safety Committee meeting on May 14.
CAA spokesperson stressed that CAA has not made any announcements regarding the resumption of flights, and urged against speculation for the country's best interests.
European Commission will announce the outcome of the meeting after following the necessary procedures, with an immediate statement expected regarding the results.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
