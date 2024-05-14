Search

Pakistan

Class 9 Chemistry paper leaked before exam in Karachi

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 14 May, 2024
Class 9 Chemistry paper leaked before exam in Karachi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The ongoing Class IX and Class X matric annual examinations under Karachi Board have been marred by massive cheating and paper leaks as another paper of Class 9 gets leaked on WhatsApp. 

The cheating mafia apparently outwitted board authorities by leaking Chemsitry paper for the Class 9 exam hours before the paper.

The exam, overseen by the Board of Secondary Education in Karachi, was circulated in Whatsapp groups and other social platforms.

Despite reassurances from Board of Secondery Education, Karachi, the board members were able to infiltrate exam centers, highlighting the failure of invigilators and board observers to prevent such irregularities.

Earlier, Maths and several other papers were also leaked online, hours before exam.

The provincial authorities claimed taking notice following the mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2024, but to no avail as there was no improvement observed today when another paper in the country's largest metropllis was leaked too. 

