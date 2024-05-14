Class 9 Chemistry paper leaked before exam in Karachi

KARACHI – The ongoing Class IX and Class X matric annual examinations under Karachi Board have been marred by massive cheating and paper leaks as another paper of Class 9 gets leaked on WhatsApp.
The cheating mafia apparently outwitted board authorities by leaking Chemsitry paper for the Class 9 exam hours before the paper.
The exam, overseen by the Board of Secondary Education in Karachi, was circulated in Whatsapp groups and other social platforms.
Despite reassurances from Board of Secondery Education, Karachi, the board members were able to infiltrate exam centers, highlighting the failure of invigilators and board observers to prevent such irregularities.
Earlier, Maths and several other papers were also leaked online, hours before exam.
The provincial authorities claimed taking notice following the mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2024, but to no avail as there was no improvement observed today when another paper in the country's largest metropllis was leaked too.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Jul-2021/matric-mathematics-paper-leaked-30-minutes-before-exam-in-karachi
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.