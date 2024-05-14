Pakistan Army's late night march in Lahore raises eyebrow; details inside

ISLAMABAD – The streets of Punjab's capital Lahore saw rare movement of armed forces personnel on Monday night and it prompted different reactions from the public.
The clips that have been seen far show a platoon of armed forces personnel marching a busy road as the traffic stops.
The rare move of the armed forces march in the provincial capital triggered different reactions online and social media users also shared propaganda about armed forces deployment without prior notice. Some related it to the May 9 events while others mentioned ongoing protests in Azad Kashmir.
Here's the truth
Lahore is an open garrison and the troops often conduct such training exercises. Workers of a political party are spreading misinformation about army drills.
On Monday night, troops of IV Corps (Lahore) are conducting nighttime urban combat operations against a near-peer adversary in realistic conditions and some of the participating soldiers may be seen for a short while on public roads connecting to the Lahore Cantonment area in the current phase of the simulation exercise.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
