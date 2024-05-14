Kaghan-Naran Road reopened after massive landslide

ABBOTTABAD – After two days of Kaghan-Naran Road closure creating traffic issues for one of its neighborhoods.

There is sigh of relief for Kaghan-Naran Road, a popular tourist route, which has now reopened by the National Highway Authority (NHA) after being closed for 32 hours due to heavy boulders and landslides at Ghanool.

The landslide occurred on Sunday, and NHA used heavy machinery to clear the path, including blasting rocks, and opened the road for one-way traffic as promised.

Authorities also assured that the landslide will be completely cleared soon. Officials from the NHA and the district administration were present during the clearance operation.

Earlier, the closure of the Kaghan Highway left large number of tourists, who flocked to the Kaghan Valley for the weekend, stranded and unable to return home.