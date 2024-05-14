Search

Azad Kashmir residents call off violent protests after breakthrough in negotiations

Web Desk
11:15 AM | 14 May, 2024
Awami Joint Action Committee on Tuesday decided to end their protests and strike after their demands met after several days of violent protests in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The agitators are now observing three-day shutter-down strike as a sign of mourning for the three protesters who lost their lives during clashes with paramilitary troops.

The recent protests focused on demands including a reduction in electricity prices, subsidised flour, and cut of elite privileges.

On Tuesday morning, participants are returning home, with funeral prayers scheduled for the deceased. 

Wireless internet remains suspended in Muzaffarabad, and only a few shops have reopened. Government offices are seeing partial attendance as many workers are still on strike. Tuesday has been declared a holiday in Muzaffarabad district.

Meanwhile,the government has formed a judicial commission to review and cut such privileges as committee also demanded blood money for the deceased protesters, an end to cases against protesters, and a transparent investigation into police violence in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad. They announced a day of mourning and a shutter-down strike in memory of the protesters who died.

Despite these developments, disruptions continue in Rawalakot, with ongoing strikes and internet service suspensions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a Rs23 billion aid package for Azad Kashmir, including reductions in flour and electricity prices, aiming to alleviate challenges faced by the people.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

