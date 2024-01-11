Search

PakistanTop News

PTI all set to announce candidates for General Election 2024 in next few hours

Web Desk
10:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flag
Source: File photo

The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is all set to announce its candidates for the General Election 2024 in the next few hours. 

The move comes a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea and allowed the PTI to keep its electoral symbol of bat. 

The PHC said the ECP order to take away the election symbol from the PTI was “illegal, without any lawful authority and of no legal effect”.

The court directed the ECP to publish the certificate filed by the PTI following internal polls on its website.

“It is further held and declared that the PTI is entitled to the election symbol strictly in terms of Sections 215 and 217 read with any other enabling provision of the Election Act, 2017 and Election Rules, 2017,” it said.

Web Desk

