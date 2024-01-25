Search

PTI loses bat: Not holding intra-party polls is violation of Constitution, says SC

Web Desk
07:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
PTI loses bat: Not holding intra-party polls is violation of Constitution, says SC

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday released the detailed verdict of not granting the ‘bat’ symbol to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a 38-page verdict, the SC attributed the loss of the ‘bat’ symbol to PTI officials, citing their failure to conduct intraparty elections despite repeated notices from the Election Commission of Pakistan. The court emphasized the significance of intraparty elections for upholding democracy within the party.

Highlighting the seriousness of the violation, the apex court stated that the failure to hold intra-party elections constituted a major breach of the constitution and law. It underscored that political parties should not be deprived of electoral symbols for ordinary infractions but stressed the importance of adhering to legal requirements.

The SC noted that the PTI had neglected to inform its members about the intra-party elections, thereby violating party regulations. Referring to the Election Act, the court highlighted provisions allowing the electoral watchdog to revoke a party’s election symbol for failure to comply with internal election procedures.

Disputing the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the SC criticised the PHC for its haste in rendering a decision before the Lahore High Court (LHC) could issue its final ruling on the matter. 

The court also raised concerns about the legitimacy of certain individuals within the PTI holding positions without proper documentation.

