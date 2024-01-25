PTI loses bat: Not holding intra-party polls is violation of Constitution, says SC

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday released the detailed verdict of not granting the ‘bat’ symbol to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
In a 38-page verdict, the SC attributed the loss of the ‘bat’ symbol to PTI officials, citing their failure to conduct intraparty elections despite repeated notices from the Election Commission of Pakistan. The court emphasized the significance of intraparty elections for upholding democracy within the party.
Highlighting the seriousness of the violation, the apex court stated that the failure to hold intra-party elections constituted a major breach of the constitution and law. It underscored that political parties should not be deprived of electoral symbols for ordinary infractions but stressed the importance of adhering to legal requirements.
The SC noted that the PTI had neglected to inform its members about the intra-party elections, thereby violating party regulations. Referring to the Election Act, the court highlighted provisions allowing the electoral watchdog to revoke a party’s election symbol for failure to comply with internal election procedures.
Disputing the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the SC criticised the PHC for its haste in rendering a decision before the Lahore High Court (LHC) could issue its final ruling on the matter.
The court also raised concerns about the legitimacy of certain individuals within the PTI holding positions without proper documentation.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
