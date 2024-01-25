Search

Lifestyle

Bilal Saeed hurls mic at fan in mid-concert

Maheen Khawaja
07:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Bilal Saeed

Pakistani singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed, known for his energetic live shows and soulful tunes like "Hogai Ghalti," has unexpectedly become the centre of online attention, but not for his music. During a recent university performance, Saeed's concert took a dramatic turn, leaving audiences and the internet buzzing.

Midway through the show, Saeed abruptly stopped singing, grabbed his microphone, and with a flick of his wrist, sent it flying into the crowd. He then promptly exited the stage, leaving fans bewildered and the internet scrambling for answers. The entire incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, turning Saeed into a trending topic and meme fodder.

While the exact reason behind Saeed's outburst is still unclear, reports suggest frustration with disruptive behaviour from a section of the audience, possibly students, who allegedly taunted and teased him during the performance.

The internet, never one to miss an opportunity for humour, wasted no time drawing parallels between Saeed's mic drop and a similar incident involving international artist Cardi B. Memes with the hashtag #CardiBilal and playful nicknames like "Cardi B lite" flooded Twitter, making light of the situation.

He still hasn't made an official response.

Bilal Saeed celebrates 35th birthday with friends

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:56 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Yasir Hussain issues warning to a fan who posted Iqra Aziz’s sketch

08:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’: Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Khan to star ...

11:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

"Queen of our hearts": Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome baby girl

08:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Dazzling Dubai Night: Pakistani stars attend B Praak's concert

09:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Farhan Saeed invites B Praak to Pakistan

02:05 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

From Humayun Saeed to Ayeza Khan, Lollywood stars attend Arsalan ...

Lifestyle

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: