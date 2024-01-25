Bilal Saeed hurls mic at fan in mid-concert

Pakistani singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed, known for his energetic live shows and soulful tunes like "Hogai Ghalti," has unexpectedly become the centre of online attention, but not for his music. During a recent university performance, Saeed's concert took a dramatic turn, leaving audiences and the internet buzzing.

Midway through the show, Saeed abruptly stopped singing, grabbed his microphone, and with a flick of his wrist, sent it flying into the crowd. He then promptly exited the stage, leaving fans bewildered and the internet scrambling for answers. The entire incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, turning Saeed into a trending topic and meme fodder.

Bilal Saeed gets angry at a concert n throws his mic. pic.twitter.com/nQY90JgWjT — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 24, 2024

While the exact reason behind Saeed's outburst is still unclear, reports suggest frustration with disruptive behaviour from a section of the audience, possibly students, who allegedly taunted and teased him during the performance.

The internet, never one to miss an opportunity for humour, wasted no time drawing parallels between Saeed's mic drop and a similar incident involving international artist Cardi B. Memes with the hashtag #CardiBilal and playful nicknames like "Cardi B lite" flooded Twitter, making light of the situation.

Cardi Bilal — Mirzay. (@lmaomirzay) January 25, 2024

Cardi b light — Hataf (@hatafmuhammd) January 25, 2024

Crowd saying program war gya 😭😭😭 — Ordinary Doctor (@ManiacKumar) January 24, 2024

He still hasn't made an official response.